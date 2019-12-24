NASA astronaut celebrates Hanukkah from space, shows off festive socks

She took Hanukkah celebrations to new heights.

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir marked the first night of the eight-day holiday Sunday by tweeting an image of her festive socks from the International Space Station.

The photo — taken in an observatory module — shows Meir’s menorah and Star of David-printed socks, seemingly dangling above the Earth.

“Happy Hanukkah to all those who celebrate it on Earth! #HappyHanukkah,” she wrote.

Meir, who arrived on the space station in late September, is scheduled to spend more than six months on board.

She took part in the historic, first all-woman-spacewalk in October, with fellow astronaut Christina Koch.

