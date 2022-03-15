NASA astronaut breaks record for longest US spaceflight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei has broken the record for the longest U.S. single spaceflight.

Now, more than 340 days after his April 9, 2021, launch, his record will continue to grow.

According to Space.com. Vande Hei will surpass NASA astronaut Scott Kelly's March 2, 2013, record.

The 55-year-old retired Army colonel is expected to conclude his trip at 355 days.

Vande Hei is slated to touch down in Kazakhstan, aboard a Russian Soyuz capsule, at the end of the month.

"I didn't know with certainty that the flight would be this long when I launched, but I certainly knew that it was a possibility," he told CBS News in January. "I felt like it was an opportunity to fill a need that we had, and I was very happy to be able to fill it."

The world record of 438 continuous days in space belongs to Russia.

"If they said I needed to stay up longer, I would happily stay up longer, but I would not volunteer to stay up longer," Vande Hei added.

Cosmonaut Valery Polyakov flew the longest space mission in history nearly 30 years ago, from January 1994 to March 1995.

NASA's space station program manager Joel Montalbano said Monday that the Russian Space Agency has confirmed it's ready to bring all three men back.

A NASA plane and a small team will be on hand to bring Vande Hei back home to Houston, Texas.

The U.S. and Russia are the main operators of the International Space Station (ISS), which has been permanently occupied for 21 years.

NASA is hoping to keep the ISS running until 2030, although the Russians have not yet committed beyond the original end date of 2024.

Three more Russians will blast off from Kazakhstan on Friday to replace Pyotr Dubrov – who has been on board just as long – and Anton Shkaplerov.

