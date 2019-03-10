Mystery sculpture revealed in Italy could be work of Leonardo da Vinci, experts say

Art curators in Italy have unveiled what they believe is the last surviving sculpture of Leonardo da Vinci.

"The Virgin with the Laughing Child" sculpture, which was long credited to Italian artist Antoni Rossellino, actually may have been created by da Vinci in 1472, The Guardian reported citing experts.

MYSTERIOUS 'NUDE MONA LISA' MAY HAVE BEEN DRAWN BY DA VINCI

The sculpture went on display this week as part of "Verrocchio: Master of Leonardo" exhibition, which runs at the Palazzo Strozzi in Florence until July.

The 20-inch tall sculpture, made of red clay, portrayed the Virgin Mary looking down upon baby Jesus.

Curators and scholars have said key characteristics of the artwork were similar to drawings that da Vinci made. They argued that the "voluminous, complicated draperies that flow over the Madonna’s legs" and the "realistic, well-observed pose" Jesus is making demonstrated similarities to his other works.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Italian academic Francesco Caglioti, who teaches at Naples University, reportedly was leading the charge for crediting the sculpture to da Vinci. Caglioti said art historian James Pope-Hennessy, who credited the sculpture to Rossellino, often attributed work to arts "at his whim" without supporting evidence. Pope-Hennessy was stabbed to death in 1974.

Separately, a new analysis of "Mona Vanna," a charcoal drawing that had puzzled experts for centuries, suggested that it likely was created by da Vinci as well.