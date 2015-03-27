Mysterious 'Muck Monster' Could Be Cash Boon for Florida City

A mysterious ripple in the waters near West Palm Beach has a name — the Muck Monster — and has been fodder for David Letterman.

Monday, the Muck Monster may have something else: tourists.

City Commissioners will discuss whether to put telescopes and feeding pellets on a Lake Worth Lagoon dock so folks can watch and feed the creature.

Trouble is, no one has actually seen the Muck Monster. It first appeared on YouTube this summer in a video posted by Lagoonkeepers.org, a group that removes debris in the water.

Whatever was causing the wake never breached the surface. Other residents reported seeing the phenomenon.

The Palm Beach County Visitors and Convention Bureau says it received 4 million Web site hits since featuring stories about the "monster."