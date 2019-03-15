Muscular monkey captured in stunning photos: 'Looks like it's competing in a body building contest'

Move over Arnold Schwarzenegger and "Saturday Night Live's" Hans and Franz – this monkey wants to "pump you up."

A Finnish photographer snapped these remarkable images of this muscular monkey while visiting the Korkeasaari Zoo in Helsinki.

Thirty-four-year-old Santeri Oksanen said he couldn't believe his eyes when looking at the powerful primate. "I couldn't believe the huge muscles that the monkey had," Oksanen said in comments obtained by SWNS. "The other monkeys were very small in comparison, they all looked a bit scared of her."

'WORLD'S SEXIEST KOALA' BECOMES VIRAL SENSATION

Oksanen continued: "The pictures make it look like it's competing in a bodybuilding contest."

The type of monkey, known as a white-faced saki, is known for its muscular build, often spending much of their lives swinging from tree to tree.

Males tend to be more active than females and unlike many other species in the animal kingdom, are also slightly larger than their female counterparts. They are native to South America and can be found in countries such as Brazil, French Guiana, Guyana, Suriname and Venezuela, according to the New England Primate Conservancy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite their name, only males have white faces, whereas females "are more drab colored, with short fur covering their bodies in gray, brown, and red," the non-profit said on its website.