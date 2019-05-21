Mosquitoes are the worst in these cities, pest control company Orkin says

Summer is fast approaching, and with warmer weather comes one annoying pest: Mosquitoes.

Pest control company Orkin on Monday released its Top 50 Mosquito Cities list, which “ranks metro areas by the number of mosquito customers served from April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2019,” the company said in a statement, noting the list includes both residential and commercial treatments.

Coming in at No.1 — for the sixth year in a row— was the Atlanta, Ga., area. Following just behind was the New York market, which Orkin said moved up the list this year by one place.

WHAT IS WEST NILE VIRUS? 3 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE MOSQUITO-SPREAD AILMENT

In third place was Washington, D.C., followed by Chicago. Next up were two Texas cities: Houston and the Dallas-Ft. Worth area. Detroit was seventh, followed by Philadelphia. Rounding out the ninth and tenth spots were Charlotte. N.C., and Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

MOSQUITO SAMPLES IN TEXAS COUNTY TEST POSITIVE FOR WEST NILE VIRUS, HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY

“Mosquitoes are more than annoying; they can be a major health threat,” Orkin entomologist Mark Beavers said in a statement. “Mosquito-borne diseases such as West Nile virus, encephalitides, dengue, chikungunya and for those who may remember, Zika, threaten the safety of humans and pets.”

West Nile virus, specifically, spreads through infected mosquitoes when they bite humans and animals.

The virus, was first reported in the U.S. in 1999, can result in a fever or headache, though most people infected do not experience symptoms. That said, about 1 in 150 people who are infected with West Nile virus can develop a serious illness — such as inflammation of the spinal cord or brain — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says.

Check to see if your city made the list below.

1. Atlanta

2. New York

3. Washington, D.C.

4. Chicago

5. Houston

6. Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas

7. Detroit

8. Philadelphia

9. Charlotte, N.C.

10. Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

11. Phoenix

12. Los Angeles

13. Boston

14. Miami

15. Baltimore

16. Richmond, Va.

17. Nashville

18. Tampa

19. Indianapolis

20. St. Louis

21. Norfolk, Va.

22. Orlando

23. Greenville, S.C.

24. Denver

25. Kansas City

26. Tulsa, Okla.

27. Minneapolis

28. Albany, New York

29. Grand Rapids, Mich.

30. Memphis

31. Oklahoma City

32. New Orleans

33. Cleveland, Ohio

34. Lafayette, La.

35. Burlington, New York

36. Mobile, Ala.

37. Milwaukee

38. Austin

39. Knoxville, Tenn.

40. Cincinnati

41. San Antonio

42. West Palm Beach, Fla.

43. Greensboro, N.C.

44. Hartford, Conn.

45. Savannah, Ga.

46. Jacksonville, Fla.

47. Baton Rouge

48. Amarillo, Texas

49. Madison, Wisc.

50. Charleston, S.C.