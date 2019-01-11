Mississippi woman looking for cat finds 7-foot alligator in storm drain instead: ‘Name him Pennywise’

A woman in Pascagoula, Mississippi, hoping to locate her missing cat came across an estimated 7-foot gator lurking in a storm drain instead.

Brooque Snow told WLOX she and her stepdaughter were searching for the feline around their neighborhood. At one point, Snow said she decided to look down a storm drain.

“We looked inside and there was an alligator,” she told WLOX. “At first were like, 'Wait a minute...' so we took a second glance. Then I took out my phone took a picture and I told the neighbors.”

Snow subsequently called animal control officials who soon arrived at the scene to wrangle the gator out of the drain. It was successfully removed and will be released into a marsh located nearby, according to the new station.

City officials and witnesses later took to Facebook to share photos of the creature.

“Please name him Pennywise,” one person suggested, referring to horror novelist Stephen King’s frightening clown character from his book “It.”

“Yikes!” another wrote.

“At least he found the storm drain and not someone’s doggie door,” a third joked.

Doug Adams, captain of the Pascagoula Police Department, said Snow made the right choice by calling officials.

“You don’t want to feed the gators even if they’re in your yard, you don’t want to try to trap them yourself," he told WLOX.