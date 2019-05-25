Mississippi man finds huge alligator snapping turtle, sets county record

Talk about a big boy.

A Mississippi man found a massive alligator snapping turtle while conducting research on the reptiles.

Luke Pearson caught the turtle in Lamar County. The prehistoric-looking reptile weighed in at 62.8 pounds, setting a new county record, per the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science. It is the largest captured so far this year.

“Luke is conducting surveys for alligator snapping turtles in Mississippi with funding by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and MDWFP’s Mississippi Museum of Natural Science,” the museum said in a Facebook post about the catch. The MDWFP is the state's department of wildlife, fisheries and parks.

Pearson, according to local station WLBT, is a graduate student at the University of Southern Mississippi. He released the turtle back into the wild following its capture.

Separately, in Georgia, a family had to call local authorities this week after spotting a huge alligator sunning itself in their front yard.