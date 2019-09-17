Expand / Collapse search
Medieval 'queen's head' carving discovered

A medieval stone carving of a 12th-century queen has been discovered at an Abbey in southern England.

Local officials in Milton Keynes unveiled the stone carving on Monday, explaining that it was found during conservation work at Bradwell Abbey, which dates back to the 12th century.

The carving depicts Eleanor of Aquitaine, a key figure in medieval history who was queen consort of France and, later, queen consort of England.

The stone carving discovered at Bradwell Abbey.

The stone carving discovered at Bradwell Abbey. (Milton Keynes Council)

Medieval paintwork was also discovered at the Bradwell Abbey site, of which only the chapel remains in its entirety. A 12th century stone was also recovered “in immaculate condition” from the original priory wall, according to Milton Keynes Council.

The U.K. continues to reveal new aspects of its rich history. In 2017, for example, archaeologists in London uncovered the lost remains of Greenwich Palace, the birthplace of Henry VIII and Elizabeth I.

Workers preparing to lay new water pipes discovered a gruesome ancient burial site in Oxfordshire earlier this year.

