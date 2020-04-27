Mayo Clinic to furlough or cut pay of 30,000 employees

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Mayo Clinic is furloughing or reducing the hours of almost half its workforce as the nonprofit medical center tries to stop the financial bleeding from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Approximately 30,000 staff from across all Mayo locations will receive reduced hours or some type of furlough, though the duration will vary depending on the work unit," according to a statement on Wednesday from spokeswoman Ginger Plumbo, as reported by Post Bulletin.

Mayo Clinic will continue to pay for the health care benefits for all of its employees while they are off work, since these are furloughs and not layoffs.

"Furloughs will begin in early May and will be spread through the rest of the year, with as many as possible happening through August," Plumbo explained.

Doctors will reportedly not be furloughed, but will have to take a 10 percent wage reduction. Doctors who are senior managers will see cuts of 15 percent, while top executives are taking 20 percent reductions.

Mayo Clinic started by furloughing an undisclosed number of supplemental and contract employees in late March, the newspaper reports. The nonprofit medical center employs 70,000 people in multiple states.

Fox News reached out to Mayo Clinic for comment on this story.