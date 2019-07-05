Massive 9-foot python that escaped last week found in neighbor's garden

A massive nine-foot python that escaped from its owner's home nearly a week ago has been found — in a neighbor's garden.

Turin, a reticulated python, escaped from his owner Ivan's second-floor window in Cambridge, U.K, SWNS reports. The circumstances of Turin's escape from his vivarium in Ivan's apartment are unclear.

Eventually, the snake, which has become a bit of a social media celebrity, with Twitter and Tinder profiles set up, was found and returned.

Fifty-four-year-old Chris Antony, who lives approximately 100 feet away from Ivan's apartment, was the first to spot the slippery snake.

"I live pretty much right opposite the owner's house," Antony said in comments obtained by SWNS. "I had a hunch that something wasn't right because I was sitting outside and I could see the movement up in the trees and just knew something was wrong. I told my husband about it but he didn't believe me and then I kept an eye out because I have got a phobia of snakes."

She continued: "I spotted the actual snake in the tree at about quarter past six. I screamed first of all but then I got my husband and when he confirmed it was the snake I went to knock on the owner's door and then he came out. He was absolutely elated that it was found safe and well."

Turin, who had police out looking for him last week, was hiding in a tree in the garden of Michael Barton when it was captured.

"I was actually alerted when I heard the next-door neighbor, Chris, screaming - she is very frightened of snakes you see," Barton said. "We were a bit weary but something yesterday made me go out with a rod and start poking at everything looking for it. I think it was the birds, the pigeons I think - they were making loads of noise and squawking. I knew something was down there. I just got a feeling that it was here."

Reticulated pythons are known as the world’s longest snake, growing up to 31.5 feet long, according to Encyclopedia Britannica. The species is native to Southeast Asia and is non-venomous. A python is a constrictor and kills its prey by coiling around it and squeezing.

While attacks on humans are rare, there have been reports of pythons eating humans in Indonesia in recent years.

