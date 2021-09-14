Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles earthquake measured at 3.0

No reports of any major damage or injuries were immediately reported

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A 3.0 magnitude earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area Tuesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. 

The quake, centered in Sylmar in northern Los Angeles County’s San Fernando Valley, had a depth of about 3.8 miles. 

It was felt as far away as Long Beach, according to USGS' Did You Feel It site, but there were no immediate reports of any major damage or injuries. 

A 3.6 magnitude quake also hit Thousand Oaks, west of Downtown L.A., on Monday morning. 

On average, around five earthquakes between 3.0 and 4.0 shake the L.A. area each year, according to the Los Angeles Times. 