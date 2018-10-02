Lioness ‘smooches’ camera lens in remarkable video footage

A stunning video shows a 500-pound lioness getting up close and personal with a camera in her den.

The clip has racked up 38,000 views since it was posted to Facebook by Tampa-based Big Cat Rescue on Sunday.

“Watch closely to see inside her gigantic mouth full of razor sharp teeth,” the nonprofit organization wrote on its Facebook page. “We might need a new GoPro Fusion when this is done!”

Nikita, 17, is seen sniffing the camera and curling her tongue around it in the 360 VR footage recorded from the edge of her enclosure.

“That was certainly too close for comfort,” wrote one commenter in response to the video. “Don't ever want to be that close to a female lion in real time.!"

“Whoah ... up close and fantastic,” wrote another.

Nikita was saved by Big Cat Rescue in 2001 after being found chained to the wall in a crack house during a drug bust.

"The camera was just hung by a gorilla grip on the side of the cage,” said Carole Baskin, CEO of Big Cat Rescue. “We do not go in cages with big cats who can kill us.”

