LAPD employee contracts contagious bacteria that causes deadly typhoid fever

An employee at the Los Angeles Police Department has contracted the bacteria that causes the life-threatening typhoid fever, the department said Wednesday.

The employee, who works in the Central Division, has Salmonella Typhi, which is rare in the U.S. and is associated with sewage-contaminated water, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Fewer than 350 Americans contract typhoid each year, and usually only after traveling to underdeveloped countries, according to the CDC.

The bacteria is contagious and the LAPD said in a statement they are making sure the department is a safe place to work. “The health and well-being of every LAPD employee is vital,” the statement said. “Unfortunately, our police officers often patrol in adverse environments and can be exposed to various dangerous elements, according to The LA Times.

LAPD said they have notified the Police Protective League union of the outbreak and each employee who works in the Central Division.