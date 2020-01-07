JFK handwritten speech announcing his run for president set to go up for auction

A host of John F. Kennedy-related memorabilia, including the original speech where he announced his run for president, are slated to go up for auction later this month where they could sell for the staggering sum of $1.5 million.

The historic speech, which was delivered on Jan. 2, 1960, underwent many revisions before Kennedy ultimately delivered the final version, news agency SWNS reports. The hand-written corrections can be seen throughout the speech, the news agency added.

"I am announcing today my candidacy for the Presidency of the United States," Kennedy said in the speech. “The Presidency is the most powerful office in the World. Through its leadership can come a more vital life for our people. In it are centered the hopes of the globe around us for a freedom and a more secure life."

Kennedy mentioned in the speech that he served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, as well as spending 14 years as a member of Congress, but noted that he believed he could help reshape America's image, following World War II and the Korean War.

“I seek the Presidency for in that office in the next decade will be determined whether war or peace is to be our fate, and whether the heritage of freedom so forcefully guarded for us from our earliest beginnings can be spread through a war torn world," he said, before closing with this famous line: "It is with this image that I begin this campaign.”

The lot, which was collected over the years by private collector Ronnie Paloger, 70, from Marina Del Rey, Calif., also includes a number of JFK's own watercolor paintings, a back brace he wore and a number of photographs and letters.

"The Paloger JFK Memorabilia + Photograph Collection is the finest, most comprehensive, and historically significant JFK Collection ever assembled by a private collector," Boston-based RR Auction House, which is handling the sale, wrote in the listing. "The two major components of the collection (memorabilia and photographs including original negatives) individually would stand alone as the finest ever assembled and this combination separates this collection from any other JFK collection in the world today or previously assembled."

"The enormity and span combined with the high level of significant and unique artifacts in this collection will take your breath away,” said Bobby Livingston, Executive VP at RR Auction House, in comments obtained by SWNS.

The entire collection will be offered as one lot, with the opening bid set for $1.5 million. The auction will take place on Jan. 23.

