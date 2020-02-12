Jewish woman, 101, says Hitler was her next-door neighbor in Germany

A 101-year-old Jewish woman living in Britain has revealed that she used to live next door to Adolf Hitler prior to World War II.

Alice Frank Stock said she spent years living near Hitler in Munich during the 1920s and 1930s, according to British news agency SWNS. Stock, whose family lived on Prinzregentenplatz, added there were times she could see the head of the Nazi party being rushed into the building, surrounded by SS guards. There was even one occasion where she saw a coffin being rushed into the apartment unit.

"We lived in a house -- a big house -- and there were two entrances," Stock told SWNS. "One was our apartment, number 14 -- the other was either number 13 or 15. That’s where Hitler lived. We heard many [rumors], from the cook and others. We saw a coffin being carried out of the entrance."

She continued: "I think a niece of Hitler’s [Geli Raubal] was living there and then she died. There was speculation of how and when she died. I think there was truth in it that the coffin was carried out and in it was a woman. But there was no confirmation ever -- and you couldn’t talk openly."

Raubal was Hitler's half-niece and is presumed to have committed suicide in 1931, at the age of 23. She apparently shot herself in the head with a gun that belonged to the German dictator. Hitler, who kept a tight reign on his half-niece, acting possessive of her, eventually declared that Raubal was the only woman he ever loved, according to the 1960 book, "The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich."

Despite living next door to Hitler, Stock explained that she and her family rarely saw him and did not interact with him personally.

"Once I went to the opera -- I got tickets through the school, it was in the royal box," Stock said, adding that as she got there, there were members of the SS telling her she could not come in and had to go two boxes down. "As the curtain went up I looked at the royal box -- and there was Hitler sitting there," she added.

On the rare occasions she saw him coming home, he was hurried into the house. "I saw him once or twice coming home, too. His car would draw up," Stock said. "Two SS men would jump out stand either side and he would rush up to the house – terrified obviously of someone who would try and kill him."

Hitler remained in the apartment building, which was also the birthplace of the Nazi party, until 1934, when he became Chancellor and spent time at a villa near Berchtesgaden. He, however, retained ownership of the property, visiting infrequently.

After years of speculation, a study was published in August 2019 that suggested that the grandfather of the Nazi leader was Jewish.

