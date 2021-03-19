ISS crew relocates Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft

On Friday afternoon, three International Space Station (ISS) astronauts will relocate the Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft in preparation for the arrival of its next crew members.

The relocation will clear the Rassvet port for the docking of another Soyuz vehicle, known as Soyuz MS-18.

NASA SUCCESSFULLY TESTS WORLD'S MOST POWERFUL ROCKET

Soyuz MS-18 will carry three Expedition 65 crew members on April 9, including NASA's Mark Vande Hei and Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov.

Expedition 64 Roscosmos astronauts Commander Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, along with NASA Flight Engineer Kate Rubins, will undock from the Earth-facing port of the station's Rassvet module at around 12:38 p.m. ET.

The Rassvet module is used for cargo storage and some payload operations and attached to the Earth-facing port of the Zarya module.

They will dock again at the space-facing Poisk port at approximately 1:07 p.m. ET.

This expedition marks the 15th overall Soyuz port relocation and the first since August of 2019.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Rubins, Ryzhikov and Kud-Sverchkov are all slated to return to Earth aboard the Soyuz MS-17 on April 17.

Live coverage of the relocating will be aired on NASA TV, the NASA app and the agency's website.