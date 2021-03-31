Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SCIENCE
Published

Ingenuity Mars helicopter deploys to Martian surface, readies for flight

The 4-pound rotorcraft is set to take flight no sooner than April 8

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
NASA Mars Perseverance rover provided valuable data: Former astronautVideo

NASA Mars Perseverance rover provided valuable data: Former astronaut

Mechanical engineering professor Mike Massimino discusses the complex mission to the Red Planet on 'Your World'

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory's (JPL) Ingenuity Mars helicopter is readying for a historic mission.

NASA PREVIEWS FIRST MARS HELICOPTER FLIGHTS: EVERY STEP TAKEN IS 'UNCHARTED TERRITORY'

On Monday, JPL released images of the vehicle as it began to carefully unfurl from inside of the Perseverance Mars 2020 rover that landed on the red planet in February. 

"Swing low, sweet helicopter...@NASAPersevere is slowly and carefully deploying the #MarsHelicopter, Ingenuity," the team tweeted. "The tech demo is currently unfolding from its stowed position and readying to safely touch down on the Martian surface."

On Tuesday, JPL said they were in the "home stretch" as Ingenuity began its descent. 

"We’re in the home stretch. The #MarsHelicopter has lowered all four legs and is in position to touch down on the Martian surface," they wrote. "Once it’s fully ready, @NASAPersevere will release it gently to the surface."

Last week, NASA announced that JPL would be targeting no earlier than April 8 for the first-ever attempt at power and controlled flight of an aircraft on another planet

Setting the helicopter loose on the ground at its carefully selected flight zone ‒ just north of Perseverance's landing site in Jezero Crater ‒ is just one of the many steps to reach this unprecedented milestone.

NASA rocket passes key test for Artemis mission Video

In a news conference, the Ingenuity team explained that after the Mars Helicopter Delivery System rotated and released the helicopter, Perseverance then has 25 hours to move away to a "rover observation location" and Ingenuity must survive the frigid Mars night on its own. 

The autonomous 4-pound rotorcraft is charged by solar panels and has just a month-long window to complete up to five test flights.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Perseverance will receive and relay flight instructions to the helicopter during the tests. 

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.