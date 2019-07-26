Indian farmers shocked as 'fireball-like' object crashes into rice field

A suspected meteorite crashed into a rice field in India on Monday.

According to The Guardian, the football-sized object landed with a thud and sent up smoke in the Madhubani district in Bihar state, to the surprise of local farmers.

Kapil Ashok told the Times of India that people reported seeing a "fireball-like object coming down from the sky."

Residents later dug up the mysterious object from a 5-foot deep hole.

The probable meteorite was brownish in color and weighed about 33 pounds, the Times reports.

Ashok told the Press Trust of India it looked like a rock “but its glitter is much more than that of an unpolished stone.”

The object will be kept at the Bihar Museum at first, before it gets transferred to the Shrikrishna science center in Patna, where scientists will study it.

Meteorites, which are meteors that survive a fall to Earth, can offer a wide range of clues about the history of the solar system.

