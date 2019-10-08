Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Mammals
Published

'Incredibly rare' monkey born at Australia zoo

Christopher Carbone
By Christopher Carbone | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 8

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 8 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

One of the rarest monkeys in the world was born recently at a zoo in Australia

The male Francois' Langur -- which has a unique and bright orange fur -- was born at Sydney's Taronga zoo the last week of September.

According to the zoo, the critically endangered animal can only be found in China and Vietnam, both countries where it is under threat from poachers and the loss of habitat due to development.

“Seeing François’ Langurs in the wild is incredibly rare, but seeing a baby is even more so. Their vibrant orange colour may only last for a few weeks before they start to turn black,” said Senior Zoo Keeper, Jane Marshall, in a statement.

SKELETON OF NEW FLYING REPTILE SPECIES DISCOVERED IN AUSTRALIA

A very rare Francois' Langur monkey was born in Australia recently. (Targonga Conservation Society Australia)

A very rare Francois' Langur monkey was born in Australia recently. (Targonga Conservation Society Australia)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Francois’ Langurs reportedly live in harems, and females are expected to take turns caring for him. Sharing responsibility in that way helps the mother manage her duties and allows other females to learn the skills they need to become a mother.

“It’s very interesting seeing the females in the group interact and care for the baby. They all clearly care for him very much, and pass him to one another throughout the day," said Marshall.

“Not a lot of people know about François’ Langurs as a species, but these beautiful animals are very vibrant animals, who are incredibly agile and intelligent,” added Marshall.

There are only about 3,000 of these animals left in the wild worldwide, officials said.

Do you work in Silicon Valley? Contact me at christopher.carbone@foxnews.com or Twitter DM at @christocarbone. (PR pitches by email only, please.)