'Incredibly rare' monkey born at Australia zoo

One of the rarest monkeys in the world was born recently at a zoo in Australia

The male Francois' Langur -- which has a unique and bright orange fur -- was born at Sydney's Taronga zoo the last week of September.

According to the zoo, the critically endangered animal can only be found in China and Vietnam, both countries where it is under threat from poachers and the loss of habitat due to development.

“Seeing François’ Langurs in the wild is incredibly rare, but seeing a baby is even more so. Their vibrant orange colour may only last for a few weeks before they start to turn black,” said Senior Zoo Keeper, Jane Marshall, in a statement.

Francois’ Langurs reportedly live in harems, and females are expected to take turns caring for him. Sharing responsibility in that way helps the mother manage her duties and allows other females to learn the skills they need to become a mother.

“It’s very interesting seeing the females in the group interact and care for the baby. They all clearly care for him very much, and pass him to one another throughout the day," said Marshall.

“Not a lot of people know about François’ Langurs as a species, but these beautiful animals are very vibrant animals, who are incredibly agile and intelligent,” added Marshall.

There are only about 3,000 of these animals left in the wild worldwide, officials said.