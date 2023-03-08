Beautiful images capture worm moon across the globe

The full worm moon was captured in stunning images on Tuesday in skies across the globe.

The moon appeared opposite the sun in Earth-based longitude at 7:40 a.m. EST, according to NASA.

The moon would appear full potentially through early Wednesday night.

The shiny, pearly orb is seen in photos from Lebanon and Italy to San Francisco and New York City.

Per The Maine Farmers' Almanac, the moon is also known as the crow, crust, sap, sugar, chase, pothole, lenten or death moon.

Northeastern Native American tribes knew it as the crow moon, due to the cawing of crows that signaled the end of winter.

The term crust moon was used because the snow cover became crusted from thawing by day and freezing by night.

The names sugar and sap moon were used because this was the tip for tapping maple trees.

Southern tribes called this the worm moon after the earthworm casts that appeared as the ground thawed.

The worm moon is the final moon of astronomical winter.

To note, from Thursday night into Friday morning, NASA said the bright star Spica will appear near the waning gibbous moon.