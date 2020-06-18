Hedgehog goes viral on Instagram after taking pictures at landmarks in England

A pet hedgehog has gone viral and become a "celebrity" on social media after being photographed near famous landmarks in England with its owner.

The hedgehog, appropriately named Winston Churchquill, is owned by George Andrews and has been to sights such as the Hoe, the Barbican, and the Naval Memorial, British news agency SWNS reports.

The African pigmy hedgehog has garnered a following on Instagram as a result after Georgie saw another Instagram account dedicated to a hedgehog.

"I follow a hedgehog account on Instagram and she takes hers up on mountains and stuff, so I thought it would be a good idea to try it," the 23-year-old Andrews said.

"Mainly I took him around the Hoe and the Barbican, he likes getting out and about," Andrews added.

Andrews, who lives in Plymouth, Devon, added that Winston has also taken pictures near the Tamar Bridge, the Guildhall, and the famous Smeaton's Tower and social media continues to eat it up.

"They [the pictures] went down well online, I've got about 1,000 followers on Instagram now - I started off with about 60," Andrews explained. "They all love the hedgehog."

