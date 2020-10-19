Great white shark devours seal, turns water bloody off Massachusetts beach

This was a bloody reminder just because summer is over that sharks are still lurking in the waters off Massachusetts.

Video taken Thursday by Corey Nunes in Provincetown, Mass., captured the moment a great white shark attacked a seal near Race Point Beach.

The incident unfolded just off the beach, as stunned beachgoers looked on.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shared on Facebook that such attacks are typical in the fall.

"This is another good reminder that white sharks hunt in shallow waters off the Cape and, based on tagging data, we know that October is a peak season month for white shark activity off the Cape," the group said.

In the video taken by Nunes, the shark swims just off the beach before attacking the seal.

The ocean water then turns reds once the shark latches onto its prey.

During the attack, the shark thrashes back and forth in the ocean.

The whole attack unfolded just feet away from where waves were breaking on the beach.

According to Sharktivity, the app from the conservancy that tracks shark movements and sightings, at least six sharks had been detected off the Cape in a 48-hour period when the attack took place.

