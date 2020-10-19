Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts
Great white shark devours seal, turns water bloody off Massachusetts beach

October is a peak season for great white shark activity in the area

By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
Shark eats seal off Cape Cod beachVideo

Shark eats seal off Cape Cod beach

The two animals tussled in the shallows off Cape Cod Beach, ending with the shark eating the seal.

This was a bloody reminder just because summer is over that sharks are still lurking in the waters off Massachusetts.

Video taken Thursday by Corey Nunes in Provincetown, Mass., captured the moment a great white shark attacked a seal near Race Point Beach. 

The incident unfolded just off the beach, as stunned beachgoers looked on.

PRO-SURFER IN AUSTRALIA HAS CLOSE CALL WITH 'DANGEROUS SHARK,' CLOSING BEACH

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shared on Facebook that such attacks are typical in the fall.

"This is another good reminder that white sharks hunt in shallow waters off the Cape and, based on tagging data, we know that October is a peak season month for white shark activity off the Cape," the group said.

In the video taken by Nunes, the shark swims just off the beach before attacking the seal.

A great white shark is seen eating a seal in bloody water very close to shore at Race Point Beach in Provincetown, Mass.

The ocean water then turns reds once the shark latches onto its prey.

RESEARCHERS FIND 17-FOOT-LONG GREAT WHITE SHARK OFF NOVA SCOTIA THAT WEIGHS NEARLY 2 TONS

During the attack, the shark thrashes back and forth in the ocean.

A great white shark is seen eating a seal in bloody water very close to shore at Race Point Beach in Provincetown, Mass.

The whole attack unfolded just feet away from where waves were breaking on the beach.

According to Sharktivity, the app from the conservancy that tracks shark movements and sightings, at least six sharks had been detected off the Cape in a 48-hour period when the attack took place.

