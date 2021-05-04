Great horned owl travels hundreds of miles trapped in truck’s grille

A great horned owl survived and is recovering after getting stuck in the grille of a truck traveling from Alabama to Florida.

The owl became lodged in the pick-up truck's front grille after the bird flew across the road and collided with the vehicle, according to a Facebook post shared last week by the Conservancy of Southwest Florida.

"It wasn't until the driver finished his 300-mile drive that he realized that the owl was actually IN his truck!" the organization wrote.

The incident occurred as the driver, Torie Gray, was moving from Alabama to Naples.

After realizing the owl was still inside the front portion of the vehicle, Gray called the conservancy, which sent a volunteer to help dislodge and retrieve the bird. Gray said he wasn't sure if the bird was still alive.

"The owl was dull and had some swelling and laceration on one elbow, due to the impact of the truck," the conservancy wrote. "He was given some fluids, pain medications, and laser therapy and placed in a cage to recover."

Gray noted that the owl did more damage to the truck than to itself.

"Nobody knows how it is alive. He had lost a few feathers, but he was pretty alert," said Tim Thompson, volunteer at the conservancy. "Every single person was shocked. They can’t believe it. I think it is just an amazing story."

