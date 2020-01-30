Glowing, bright blue phenomenon off Australia's coast seen in stunning images

A photographer captured some gorgeous, otherworldly photographs of bioluminescent algae in Jervis Bay, Australia.

The rare event -- occurring when very tiny organisms sometimes called "sea sparkle" start to glow when they're disturbed -- happens only once or twice a year.

Jordan Robin, 26, was fortunate enough to catch the wonder of nature, which can be seen in images released by SWNS.

"The video shows me moving my hand through the water causing the algae to glow a very bright blue," Robin told SWNS.

"What can be seen as a red tide during the day, the microalgae Noctiluca scintillans produces a bright blue glow at night,” he explained.