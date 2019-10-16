Giant spiderweb confused for frost blankets road verge in Scotland, incredible photos show

A man driving through an area in Scotland was shocked to discover what he thought was frost blanketing a road verge was actually a giant spiderweb.

Leo Anderson, a 54-year-old truck driver, spotted the web on Tuesday morning. He told British news agency SWNS it stretched across “hundreds of yards.”

“I was quite amazed. I was on my break [when I] spotted it by the side of the road and had to take a picture,” he said, adding he was “wowed” by the sight upon a closer look.

MONARCH BUTTERLY RECEIVES LIFE-SAVING WING TRANSPLANT AT ZOO, PHOTOS REVEAL

Suzanne Burgess, a manager at Buglife Scotland, a conservation organization in Britain that works to protect invertebrates, told SWNS the web may have been created by money spiders.

Money spiders, which, according to Burgess, are known to create a sheet-like webbing, are apart of the family Linyphiidae, “the largest family of spiders in the UK, with 280 species,” according to London's Natural History Museum.

MONTANA FISHERMEN CATCH LIVE BOBCAT IN FISHING NET ON LAKE

“The smallest species tend to build their sheet webs on depressions in the soil, others on low vegetation and some on tree bark,” the museum states. “The money spider hangs beneath its web, waiting for dinner to land above.”

A similar phenomenon occurred roughly a year ago in Greece when the greenery surrounding a lagoon in Aitoliko was buried in thick, sticky cobwebs — most likely the creation of Tetragnatha spiders, also known as "stretch spiders" for their long bodies. There are hundreds of species of these spiders that live in various parts of the world.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Jennifer Earl contributed to this report.