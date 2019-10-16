Expand / Collapse search
Giant spiderweb confused for frost blankets road verge in Scotland, incredible photos show

Madeline Farber
By Madeline Farber | Fox News
A man driving through an area in Scotland was shocked to discover what he thought was frost blanketing a road verge was actually a giant spiderweb.

Leo Anderson, a 54-year-old truck driver, spotted the web on Tuesday morning. He told British news agency SWNS it stretched across “hundreds of yards.”

“I was quite amazed. I was on my break [when I] spotted it by the side of the road and had to take a picture,” he said, adding he was “wowed” by the sight upon a closer look.

Spooky webs cover an entire grass verge in Scotland.

Suzanne Burgess, a manager at Buglife Scotland, a conservation organization in Britain that works to protect invertebrates, told SWNS the web may have been created by money spiders.

Leo Anderson, who spotted the webs, told SWNS he at first thought he was looking at frost.

Money spiders, which, according to Burgess, are known to create a sheet-like webbing, are apart of the family Linyphiidae, “the largest family of spiders in the UK, with 280 species,” according to London's Natural History Museum.

The 54-year-old truck driver spotted the webs on Tuesday morning. (Credit: SWNS)

“The smallest species tend to build their sheet webs on depressions in the soil, others on low vegetation and some on tree bark,” the museum states. “The money spider hangs beneath its web, waiting for dinner to land above.”

A similar phenomenon occurred roughly a year ago in Greece when the greenery surrounding a lagoon in Aitoliko was buried in thick, sticky cobwebs — most likely the creation of Tetragnatha spiders, also known as "stretch spiders" for their long bodies. There are hundreds of species of these spiders that live in various parts of the world.

