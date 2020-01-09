Giant 425-pound Siberian tiger undergoes hours-long root canal surgery, incredible images show

A gigantic Siberian tiger was knocked out for a root canal, and the hours-long procedure was captured in pictures and on video.

The 425-pound predator, named Kuzma, was anesthetized for a four-and-a-half-hour root canal on one of his large fangs, during which he was tended to by a team of 13 dentists, veterinarians and zoo-keepers, according to SWNS.

Veterinarian Jen Quayle told SWNS: "We’re regularly checking on Kuzma's health and welfare and a routine examination revealed the need for treatment on his teeth. The procedure involved a lot of preparation. The anesthetic keeps Kuzma comfortable and meant the treatment could be carried out safely."

INVASIVE CHANCHITA FISH MISTAKEN FOR A DIFFERENT FISH FOR TWO DECADES IN FLORIDA

She added: "Tiger’s teeth are a bit like icebergs. The tooth that you see above the gum is just part of the story."

The tiger's tooth was removed to stop it from being in pain and prevent any further infections.

Kuzma -- who is one of three Siberian tigers that can be found on Knowsley Safari's Tiger Trail -- has responded well to the procedure, which took place in the British town of Prescot.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The procedure meant we didn’t have to resort to more intrusive surgery, while relieving Kuzma of any pain and making it much more comfortable for him during mealtimes," Quayle told SWNS.

The Siberian tiger is a critically endangered species -- facing threats primarily from poaching and the loss of habitat from logging and development.