Florida woman rescues huge snake stuck in beer can: ‘She was enjoying her Bud Light’

A Florida woman received praise for overcoming her fear of snakes to rescue a lengthy serpent stuck in a beer can.

In late March, Rosa Fond, of Brooksville, Fla., told WFLA she was driving when she noticed a black racer snake near the side of the road. The serpent’s head appeared to be stuck inside a discarded can of Bud Light.

"I couldn't let her die,” she told the news station of her decision to “get the courage” to save the snake.

Fond later took to Facebook with a roughly four-minute video of the rescue, which she was “never ever expecting,” she wrote. As of Saturday morning, her footage of the event had nearly 60,000 views.

“It was a battle but I saved her,” Fond, who noted the snake wrapped itself around her arm at one point, said in the post.

“All for the sake of the animals...she was enjoying her Bud Light,” she added, in part. “I'm still freaking out and can't [believe] that I touched her!! Rescuing at its finest!”

“You rock,” one person commented in response.

“Much respect for taking the time and effort to save that snake,” another said.

“Great job! Your love of animals, especially those in distress, helped you overcome your fear of snakes,” a third wrote.

Fond, who is the founder of a local animal rescue called Humans and Animals United, told WFLA she is accustomed to rescuing dogs, horses, and even mice and alligators. But she typically avoids snakes when she can.

“I look at them, I will see them, but I don’t like touching them,” she said.