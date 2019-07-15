'Invasion' of land crabs at Florida home caught on video

It was "the invasion of the land crabs."

That's how one Florida homeowner described an influx of the crustacean seeking refuge at his house in Port St. Lucie last week.

"Oh my goodness, I saw all those crabs and I said, 'Wow!'" Dan Scovern told WPTV on Friday of the creatures. In a video posted online, Scovern says they were "rained out of their holes" following heavy rain that hit the area.

The crabs — of which there appear to be dozens — are attached to and crawling along the homeowner's porch screen.

"They're everywhere! All over the screen!" he said. "Look at 'em. ... They're more scared of me than I am of them."

Scovern told the news station the crabs were "a good 6 inches, 7 inches long. They were a pretty good size with real big claws, real big crab claws."

Eventually, the land crabs fled. The homeowner said in his video the "invasion" has happened before — sometimes even "once a year, crazy."