First ever black hole image revealed

Scientists have released the first ever image of a black hole, revealing the distant object in stunning detail.

The groundbreaking discovery was made by the Event Horizon Telescope, an international project involving telescopes across the globe that describes itself as a “virtual Earth-sized telescope.” Telescopes in Hawaii, Arizona, Chile, Mexico, Spain and the South Pole participated in the ambitious research project.

The black hole was spotted in a galaxy called M87 that is 55 million light years away. A light year, which measures distance in space, equals 6 trillion miles.

THE SUN IS SPITTING OUT 'LAVA LAMP BLOBS' 500 TIMES THE SIZE OF EARTH

"We're delighted to report to you today that we have seen what we thought was unseeable," explained Dr. Shep Doeleman, director of the Event Horizon Telescope, during a press conference at the National Science Foundation Wednesday. "We have taken advantage of a cosmic opportunity."

"This was a Herculean task," explained National Science Foundation Director Dr. France Cordova, during the press conference, noting that the Event Horizon Telescope's findings transform and enhance our understanding of Black Holes.

“Black holes are extremely dense pockets of matter, objects of such incredible mass and miniscule volume that they drastically warp the fabric of space-time,” explains the National Science Foundation, on its website. “Anything that passes too close, from a wandering star to a photon of light, gets captured. Most black holes are the condensed remnants of a massive star, the collapsed core that remains following an explosive supernova.”

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers