Family finds giant python snake sunbathing on their deck

An Australian family was flabbergasted after they found a nearly 7-foot-long carpet python sunbathing and taking a nap on their deck.

After making the startling discovery, the Queensland family took photos and Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers, which specializes in reptile relocation, posted the photos and video to its Facebook page. It asked its followers to see if they could spot the slippery snake, but many of them could not.

"Carpet Pythons are the most common snake we catch and [don't] seemed to be bothered by humans," Sunshine Coast wrote alongside the video. "They will often hang out in entertaining areas like this and [won't] move even if people are around. Majority of other snakes will retreat to cover when they see someone nearby."

The team eventually captured the reptile and returned him safely to the woods, News.com.au. reported.

The snakes, which can reach up to 12 feet in length, are given their moniker for their "beautiful markings, which resemble an oriental carpet pattern," Sea World notes on its website. "They can have black-to-gray patterns of blotches, cross bands, stripes, or a combination of these markings on a light yellowish-to-dark brown background."

Carpet pythons generally exist on a diet that includes birds and mammals, including marsupials, and reside in certain parts of Australia and New Guinea.

