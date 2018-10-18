'Eye-cloud?' Stunning photos show incredible 'face-shaped' cloud formation

Remarkable pictures show ‘face-shaped’ clouds appearing in the sky above southern England.

SWNS reports that Nicola Nicholas captured the stunning cloud formation as she harvested Chardonnay grapes from the Sandhurst Vineyard in Kent.

"We were picking our Chardonnay grapes today and we all saw this amazing face looking down at us,” she said.

UFO? BIZARRE 'ROLL CLOUD' IN TENNESSEE STUNS RESIDENTS

The clouds above Nicholas formed two large eye shapes - with the 'pupils' looking downwards over the vineyard.

"The crop is huge so I presume he was shocked at how much we were picking,'' she quipped.

Other strange cloud formations have also been garnering plenty of attention.

'ANGEL' CLOUD APPEARS OVER TEXAS SKYLINE

A driver in Texas recently snapped a photo of a cloud formation that he said resembled an angel. In 2016, a South Carolina man’s Facebook video of an angel-shaped cloud also went viral.

In June, a bizarre funnel-shaped roll cloud in Tennessee stunned residents, with some comparing the formation to a UFO.

Images of a cloud above North Carolina that appeared to resemble President Donald Trump also went viral earlier this year.

Fox News’ Elizabeth Zwirz and Jennifer Earl contributed to this article.