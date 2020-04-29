Echoing Fauci, Chinese scientists believe coronavirus could return seasonally, like the flu

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Echoing similar thoughts from Dr. Anthony Fauci, a group of Chinese scientists said they believe the novel coronavirus is likely to return seasonally, just like the flu.

“This is very likely to be an epidemic that co-exists with humans for a long time, becomes seasonal and is sustained within human bodies,” said Jin Qi, director of the Institute of Pathogen Biology at the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, according to comments obtained by Bloomberg.

The concern over COVID-19 is that unlike Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), there are many people who are asymptomatic and do not show signs of the virus.

According to the National Institutes of Health, the "stealthy spread" of the novel coronavirus will make reopening society a very complex and difficult task.

Currently, there is no known scientific cure for the disease known as COVID-19, however, a number of drugs are being tested to see if they can treat it.

Earlier this month, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned that if the coronavirus outbreak does not get “globally under control,” it is likely to become a recurring problem.

Fauci echoed officials who warned that the coming week will be a bad one with the number of deaths expected to increase to a “shocking” degree, but said that social distancing practices will help flatten the curve of cases.

“Unless we get this globally under control there’s a very good chance that it will assume a seasonal nature,” Fauci told CBS’ “Face the Nation” on April 5.

Fauci also recently said that he is convinced the U.S. will be dealing with SARS-CoV-2 in the fall.

“I am convinced of that because of the degree of transmissibility that it has, the global nature," he said. "What happens with that will depend on how we’re able to contain it when it occurs.”

As of Wednesday morning, more than 3.1 million coronavirus cases have been diagnosed worldwide, more than 1 million of which are in the U.S., the most impacted country on the planet.

