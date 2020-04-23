Fauci convinced US will be dealing with coronavirus in fall

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top disease expert, said Wednesday that he is convinced that the U.S. will still be dealing with the coronavirus in the fall.

“I am convinced of that because of the degree of transmissibility that it has, the global nature. What happens with that will depend on how we’re able to contain it when it occurs,” he said.

It has been widely reported that without a vaccine or cure any “reopening” will be a slow and measured process. President Trump said he “disagrees strongly” with Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan to reopen some businesses in his state, including gyms and barbershops.

Fauci appears to be consistent with his prediction. Earlier this month, he said in an interview that he could not guarantee that it will be safe to physically vote at polls in November.

The pandemic has decimated the global economy and remains a public health risk. Elected officials are forced to try and find a balance between restarting local economies and protecting public health.

Trump has already signed a $2 trillion stimulus package and has expressed a willingness to sign another $500 billion package for small businesses.

Sen. Rand Paul, R.-Ky., did not block the bill, but spoke out against the concept.

“The one choice that will get our economy growing again is reopening American commerce,” Paul said. He pointed out that the virus bailouts have already cost $2 trillion and said the annual deficit this year will approach $4 trillion.

“We can’t continue on this course,” he said. “No amount of bailout dollars will stimulate an economy that is being strangled by quarantine.”

