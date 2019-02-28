Ducks, geese in Colorado dying from ‘new duck disease,' prompting warning from wildlife officials

A bacterial infection has killed off ducks and geese in Denver, officials with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced Thursday.

A “few” ducks and “several geese” have been reported dead in the Denver metro area, they said, adding that necropsies later performed on the some of the geese revealed they suffered from a bacterial infection scientifically known as Riemerella anatipestifer, or “new duck disease.”

“This disease affects primarily waterfowl, but it can cause disease in poultry and other birds,” the wildlife agency said in a statement, noting the dead birds have not tested positive for other diseases such as avian influenza viruses, more commonly known as the bird flu, or avian paramyxoviruses, which is also known as newcastle disease.

While the area is home to many Canada geese year-round, many migratory geese also fly to Denver in the winter months.

As a result, “these large, congregated flocks create ideal conditions for various illnesses to travel among their population,” wildlife officials explained.

Residents can report dead waterfowl to the “local park [or] managing entity for removal,” the CPW said.

“Do not make contact with dead or sick waterfowl and do not allow your pets to have interactions with them,” the agency warned.