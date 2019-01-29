Conservation center letting people name cockroaches after their ex

If you've ever thought about naming a cockroach after an ex-lover, a conservation center in England is allowing you to do just that!

For around $2, the Hemsley Conservation Center is giving those who aren't seeking revenge a different opportunity of "getting back at your ex this Valentine’s Day."

"The HCC is offering the chance to name a cockroach in honor of your friend's worthless ex-'someone' on this special holiday of love," the center's website states.

Donations made to name the six-legged critters will benefit the center, according to officials. Those who name a cockroach will receive a certificate as a "keepsake" to remember the occasion.

The names of cockroaches will only be made in spirit (as the center doesn't "want to fuel a fire"), and so the critters' names won't appear on the certificate. Their names will, however, appear on the "roach board" at the center's cockroach enclosure.