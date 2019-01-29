Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Insects
Published

Conservation center letting people name cockroaches after their ex

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
A conservation center in England is offering scorned lovers the opportunity to name a cockroach after their ex.

A conservation center in England is offering scorned lovers the opportunity to name a cockroach after their ex. (iStock)

If you've ever thought about naming a cockroach after an ex-lover, a conservation center in England is allowing you to do just that!

For around $2, the Hemsley Conservation Center is giving those who aren't seeking revenge a different opportunity of "getting back at your ex this Valentine’s Day."

HERE'S WHY COCKROACHES CAN SURVIVE JUST ABOUT ANYTHING

"The HCC is offering the chance to name a cockroach in honor of your friend's worthless ex-'someone' on this special holiday of love," the center's website states.

Donations made to name the six-legged critters will benefit the center, according to officials. Those who name a cockroach will receive a certificate as a "keepsake" to remember the occasion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The names of cockroaches will only be made in spirit (as the center doesn't "want to fuel a fire"), and so the critters' names won't appear on the certificate. Their names will, however, appear on the "roach board" at the center's cockroach enclosure.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.