Horrified man discovers dozens of large cockroaches hiding inside wall-mounted landline

That’s one reason to get rid of the landline.

A man in Australia was shocked when he took apart a broken wall-mounted telephone inside a home he was working on and discovered dozens of large cockroaches hiding inside.

The unnamed man filmed himself opening up the phone and finding the dead cockroaches inside among the wiring.

According to the Mirror, the man wrote in a Facebook post that he opened the phone because it was not working.

"I took this video while at work at a property in Sydney and thought maybe I should see what's in there as it looked dirty and was not working."

People on Facebook quickly commented about the gross footage, calling it “disgusting,” and one seemed relieved that “at least they were dead,” the Mirror reported.

Some Facebook users found humor in the unnerving discovery, commenting with jokes about the incident.

"I think your phone has been bugged,” one wrote, the Mirror reported.

"What's the matter... bugs got your tongue?" another commented.

Fortunately, the bugs found in the phone seemed to be dead. Though if living cockroaches or creepy crawlies have found their way into your house, first peel a cucumber and then eliminate these seven things around your home.