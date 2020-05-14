Chilling video shows how coronavirus spreads at restaurant buffet

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Japanese broadcaster NHK has worked with scientists in an experiment to show how coronavirus could be spread by touching surfaces at a restaurant buffet.

The experiment, which involved 10 people, saw one individual designated as infected with coronavirus. Simulating the suppression of a cough by hand, fluorescent paint was applied to the person’s hand to represent the virus.

The 10 participants then enjoyed the buffet for 30 minutes, after which time a black light was used to see where the “virus” was present. “It was found that it spread over a wide area such as tableware and hands,” NHK reported.

The paint was seen on the hands of all 10 people and was on the faces of three individuals. “It was spread through the lid of the container holding the food, the tongs separating the food, and the handle of the drink container,” NHK said.

In a separate project, researchers in Finland recently created a chilling video that models how coronavirus could spread from a single cough in a supermarket.

The video was uploaded to YouTube by scientists at Finland’s Aalto University.

As of Thursday morning, more than 4.37 million coronavirus cases have been diagnosed worldwide, at least 1,391,238 of which are in the U.S., according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The disease has accounted for at least 298,185 deaths around the world, including at least 84,136 people in the U.S.

