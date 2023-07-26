Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Sharks
Published

Cape Cod shark activity closes beach to swimming

Multiple white sharks were reported off Cape Cod shores on Tuesday

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
NY uses drones to spot sharks Video

NY uses drones to spot sharks

Fox News’ Douglas Kennedy reports on East Coast beaches’ solution to low-visibility shark attacks.

Massachusetts shark activity along Cape Cod beaches shut one down Tuesday amid a busy summer season. 

The Sharktivity tracking app showed 14 white shark sightings along the coast over the past two days and four shark detections at buoys. 

There were two detections at Marconi Beach at Cape Cod National Seashore on Tuesday afternoon. 

The app said the shark had been sighted by lifeguards, who closed the beach for an hour to swimmers. 

SHARK BITES MAN AT HILTON HEAD ISLAND BEACH IN SOUTH CAROLINA, OFFICIALS SAY

Marconi Beach sea foam on the shores

Sea foam at Marconi Beach on Oct. 16, 2019, in Wellfleet, Massachusetts. (Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

"Marconi Beach… 1:30, shark sighting, everyone out of water… 2:30, one hour past since sighting, all clear to return to water. 2:35… shark sighting, everyone out of water!" Facebook user Maureen Cragen wrote in a Tuesday post. "It was like the shark knew when the hour was up."

"Today at Marconi Beach in Wellfleet," wrote user John Cuetara, "we saw sharks… and they saw us."

Signs on Marconi Beach

There were two shark detections at Marconi Beach at Cape Cod National Seashore on Tuesday afternoon. (Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Earlier in the day, a dead seal was spotted before a white shark was reported a quarter mile off Longnook Beach in Truro. 

SHARK ATTACK SURVIVOR RECOUNTS BONE 'CRUNCHING' ENCOUNTER: 'IT WAS AN OUT OF BODY EXPERIENCE'

Severe bleeding kit

The Sharktivity app was developed with input from the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, the Cape Cod National Seashore and officials from Cape Cod and South Shore towns. (Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Another shark sighting was reported off of Chatham’s North Beach Island.

"White shark spotted 200 yards off North Beach Island, moving in and offshore rapidly," the Sharktivity post said.

Visitors at Marconi Beach

Visitors walk along the boardwalks at Marconi Beach on Oct. 16, 2019, in Wellfleet, Massachusetts. (Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Sharks were also seen off of Chatham’s Monomoy Island, a hotspot for shark activity in the summer and fall, according to The Boston Herald. 

The Sharktivity app was developed with input from the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, the Cape Cod National Seashore and officials from Cape Cod and South Shore towns.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 