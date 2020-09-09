California and Oregon wildfires spotted from space in incredible satellite pictures

The wildfires ravaging California and Oregon have been spotted from space in remarkable satellite pictures.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) tweeted satellite images of wildfires burning in Oregon. The images were captured by NOAA’s GOES-17 satellite.

“It's not just California that is battling #wildfires, Oregon is ablaze too—seen here yesterday evening from @NOAA's #GOES17,” tweeted NOAA satellites public affairs early Wednesday.

Another satellite image provided by NOAA on Sept. 8 showed smoke from wildfires blown westward, from California's Sierra Nevada to the Coast Ranges, and from Oregon.

Millions of acres of wildland and many homes and other structures have been lost to the flames.

The Suomi NPP satellite, which is operated by NASA and NOAA, also captured images of the incredible scale of the wildfires.

The satellite captured a stunning true-color image of the wildfires across the U.S. “Obscuring the surface is a blanket of smoke from California to Arkansas with a haze present over the East Coast as well,” said NASA, in a statement.

Data on the aerosols released by the fires was also captured by the satellite. “High aerosol concentrations not only can affect climate and reduce visibility, they also can impact breathing, reproduction, the cardiovascular system, and the central nervous system, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency,” NASA explained. “Since aerosols are able to remain suspended in the atmosphere and be carried in prevailing high-altitude wind streams, they can travel great distances away from their source as evidenced in these images and their effects can linger.”

Wildfires rage throughout California, and gusty Diablo and Santa Ana winds could drive flames into new ferocity, authorities have warned. Dozens of wildfires are also raging across Oregon.

