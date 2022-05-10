Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Moon
Published

'Blood moon' total lunar eclipse: What to know

The Western Hemisphere will see a total lunar eclipse on May 15-16

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Can't find solar eclipse glasses? Make them Video

Can't find solar eclipse glasses? Make them

Consumer lifestyle expert shares tips

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The first eclipse of the year is slated for this weekend. 

Skywatchers in the Western Hemisphere will see a total lunar eclipse on May 15-16, depending on their time zone. 

According to NASA, the "blood moon" will be visible across the Americas, Europe and Africa – or anywhere the moon is visible above the horizon. 

NASA RELEASES BLACK HOLE SONIFICATIONS

The visible part of the eclipse begins at approximately 10:30 p.m. ET on May 15, with totality starting an hour later and lasting for around 1.5 hours. 

On the West Coast, the moon rises with totality beginning or underway, so viewers should position themselves toward the Southeast

For the East Coast, the eclipse starts with the moon well above the horizon.

One meaning of a blood moon is based on its dim, reddish hue during the total lunar eclipse. 

During the eclipse, the Earth lines up between the moon and the sun, hiding the moon from the star's light. 

SPACEX'S CREW-3 ASTRONAUTS RETURN HOME FROM ISS WITH SUCCESSFUL SPLASHDOWN OFF FLORIDA COAST

The only light that reaches the moon's surface is from the edges of the Earth's atmosphere.

The air molecules from Earth's atmosphere scatter out most of the blue light.

The Earth's shadow falls across the full moon above Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

The Earth's shadow falls across the full moon above Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

"Even though the moon is fully immersed in Earth's shadow at that time, red wavelengths of sunlight filter through Earth's atmosphere and fall onto the moon's surface," NASA said. 

The red glow makes the moon appear red. 

The name blood moon" is also sometimes used for a moon that appears reddish because of dust, smoke or haze in the sky. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition, it can be one of the full moons of autumn when the leaves are turning red.

The eclipse can also be viewed on NASA's YouTube channel.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.