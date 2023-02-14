Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SCIENCE
Published

Asteroid caught on video lighting up western Europe's skies before making impact in France

Meteoroid lit up skies over northern England and even Paris

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Meteoroid lights up night sky over Paris Video

Meteoroid lights up night sky over Paris

A meteoroid could be seen lighting up the night sky in Paris in the early hours of Monday, February 13. (Credit: Guillaume Séchet / Meteo-Paris.com via Storyful)

A small asteroid entered the Earth’s atmosphere over western Europe, creating a spectacular sight of a fireball careening across the skies until it made impact in northern France by the English Channel. 

The European Space Agency tweeted that Sar2667, a one-meter [three-foot] meteoroid, also considered a small asteroid, had been detected and was expected to safely strike Earth’s atmosphere over northern France between 3:50-4:03 CET early Monday morning. 

The agency told those in the area to look out for what will appear to be a "shooting star" or "fireball." ,

The International Meteor Organization later confirmed "At the predicted time, small asteroid 2023 CX1 (provisionary designated under Sar2667) entered the Earth atmosphere, producing a very bright fireball that was reported by more than 60 witnesses." 

HUBBLE SPACE TELESCOPE REVEALS STUNNING STAR-STUDDED CLUSTER 

Meteor glows while passing through southern England skies Video

"Just saw it and it was magnificent. Came down vertically on time," one Twitter user wrote, sharing footage recorded over the English Channel facing France. "Green like a bright emerald then bright orange really quickly. Absolutely phenomenal view…" 

A meteoroid was seen lighting up the night sky over northern France in the early hours of Feb. 13. Footage by Twitter user @MegaLuigi shows the object.

A meteoroid was seen lighting up the night sky over northern France in the early hours of Feb. 13. Footage by Twitter user @MegaLuigi shows the object. (Storyful)

The meteoroid struck near Rouen, the capital of France's Normandy region, representing the seventh time an asteroid has been detected before striking the planet. 

Astronomer Krisztián Sárneczky first detected the asteroid in Hungary on the evening of Feb. 12. He told Space.com he spotted the small asteroid at the Konkoly Observatory's Piszkéstető Station, located some 60 miles northeast from Budapest, with a 2-foot telescope during what’s known among professional astronomers as a routine NEO [near Earth object] hunt. 

Webcam footage shared by meteorologist Guillaume Séchet shows the small asteroid flashing brightly near the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Webcam footage shared by meteorologist Guillaume Séchet shows the small asteroid flashing brightly near the Eiffel Tower in Paris. (Storyful)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CBS News reported that the American Meteor Society has received at least 40 reports of sighting of the small asteroid from England, the Netherlands, Belgium and France. In what’s known as the City of Lights, people even in Paris shared video of the fireball careening across the night sky.

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 