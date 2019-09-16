Soccer stadium turned into 'forest' as artist highlights climate change

A soccer stadium pitch in Austria has been turned into a “forest” by Swiss artist Klaus Littmann to highlight climate change and deforestation.

The temporary art installation, “FOR FOREST - The Unending Attraction of Nature,” has transformed the Wörthersee Stadium in Klagenfurt into a “native Central European forest” with almost 300 trees, according to a statement released by the project.

“FOR FOREST aims to challenge our perception of nature and question its future. It seeks to become a memorial, reminding us that nature, which we so often take for granted, may someday only be found in specially designated spaces, as is already the case with animals in zoos.”

The trees, some of which weigh 6 tons, will be replanted nearby when the installation ends on Oct. 27, 2019.

“The forest will be carefully replanted on a public site in close proximity to Wörthersee Stadium at a scale of 1:1 and remain as a living ‘forest sculpture,’” the project explains.

The project is inspired by Max Peintner’s pencil drawing “The Unending Attraction of Nature,” which depicts a dystopian world where spectators at a packed stadium look down on a forest that occupies the playing field.

