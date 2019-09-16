Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Green
Published

Soccer stadium turned into 'forest' as artist highlights climate change

By James Rogers | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 16Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 16

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 16 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A soccer stadium pitch in Austria has been turned into a “forest” by Swiss artist Klaus Littmann to highlight climate change and deforestation.

The temporary art installation, “FOR FOREST - The Unending Attraction of Nature,” has transformed the Wörthersee Stadium in Klagenfurt into a “native Central European forest” with almost 300 trees, according to a statement released by the project.

AMERICA'S AMAZING MEGA-MONUMENTS THAT WERE NEVER BUILT

Visitors looks at the temporary art intervention by Swiss artist Klaus Littmann, FOR FOREST -The Unending Attraction of Nature, in the Woerthersee Stadium in Klagenfurt, Austria, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.

Visitors looks at the temporary art intervention by Swiss artist Klaus Littmann, FOR FOREST -The Unending Attraction of Nature, in the Woerthersee Stadium in Klagenfurt, Austria, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

“FOR FOREST aims to challenge our perception of nature and question its future. It seeks to become a memorial, reminding us that nature, which we so often take for granted, may someday only be found in specially designated spaces, as is already the case with animals in zoos.”

The trees, some of which weigh 6 tons, will be replanted nearby when the installation ends on Oct. 27, 2019.

NEW YORK'S AMAZING MEGA-MONUMENTS THAT WERE NEVER BUILT

The art installation aims to highlight climate change and deforestation.

The art installation aims to highlight climate change and deforestation. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

“The forest will be carefully replanted on a public site in close proximity to Wörthersee Stadium at a scale of 1:1 and remain as a living ‘forest sculpture,’” the project explains.

The "forest" will be carefully replanted nearby when the art installation ends.

The "forest" will be carefully replanted nearby when the art installation ends. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

The project is inspired by Max Peintner’s pencil drawing “The Unending Attraction of Nature,” which depicts a dystopian world where spectators at a packed stadium look down on a forest that occupies the playing field.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this article. Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers