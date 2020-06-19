Ancient whale bones unearthed beneath Edinburgh construction site

Two very large ancient whale bones were unearthed beneath a construction site in Edinburgh.

The bones from the fin of a large male sperm whale were buried beneath the ground between a post office and a scrap yard on Constitution Street in Leith, according to The Scotsman.

The paper reports that experts from the National Museum of Scotland identified the bones, which were located during a four-month construction dig in the area that had been halted because of the novel coronavirus.

The bones reportedly may have been brought back as a “trophy” from a whaling expedition that left the port many years ago. It is believed they could be from a whale up to 800 years old, The Scotsman reports.

Scientists will conduct carbon dating tests to determine the whale bones' age.

The remains of a large stone wall were also found by workers.