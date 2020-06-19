Expand / Collapse search
Digging History
Ancient whale bones unearthed beneath Edinburgh construction site

Christopher Carbone
By Christopher Carbone
Two very large ancient whale bones were unearthed beneath a construction site in Edinburgh.

The bones from the fin of a large male sperm whale were buried beneath the ground between a post office and a scrap yard on Constitution Street in Leith, according to The Scotsman.

The paper reports that experts from the National Museum of Scotland identified the bones, which were located during a four-month construction dig in the area that had been halted because of the novel coronavirus.

This whale bone recovered from the Edinburgh trams construction site could be as much as 800 years old. (Edinburgh Trams / Guard Archaeology)

The bones reportedly may have been brought back as a “trophy” from a whaling expedition that left the port many years ago. It is believed they could be from a whale up to 800 years old, The Scotsman reports.

Scientists will conduct carbon dating tests to determine the whale bones' age.

The remains of a large stone wall were also found by workers.