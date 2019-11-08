Ancient shipwrecks, stone pyramid anchors, discovered off Greek island

Archaeologists in Greece have discovered five shipwrecks near the island of Kasos, which include an ancient shipwreck with five stone pyramid anchors.

In a statement, Greece’s Ministry of Culture described the ship as a “particularly remarkable find” from the late Classical period. The ship’s cargo includes at least four different types of amphora, or ancient jars, as well as fine ceramics.

“Based on the pottery collected and raised, the shipwreck can be dated to the end of the 4th or the beginning of the 3rd century BC,” the Ministry said in its statement.

One of the other shipwrecks dates from the 1st century B.C. and is loaded with amphorae typically found on the island of Rhodes. Another wreck contains amphorae and tableware from the Byzantine period, dating to between the 8th and 10th century A.D. A wooden ship dating to the period after the Greek War of Independence in the 19th century was also found, along with a more recent shipwreck carrying building material.

“In addition to the aforementioned shipwrecks, a number of individual finds were also found, including iron canons, Byzantine and later anchors, and pottery discards, which testify to the continual and uninterrupted use of maritime space since ancient times,” according to the Ministry.

In a separate project, marine archaeologists recently recovered ancient treasures from the wreck of the Mentor, a ship used by the controversial Lord Elgin to transport a hoard of artifacts taken from Greece.

The ship, which was carrying a cargo of 17 boxes of antiquities, sank in September 1802 after striking rocks off the island of Kythira. Much of the ship’s cargo, including the controversial “Elgin Marbles,” was recovered in a salvage mission after its sinking. However, many ancient artifacts remained on the seabed, according to Artnet News.

Earlier this year five cargo-laden ancient shipwrecks were discovered off the Greek island of Levitha.

