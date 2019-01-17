Ancient 150,000-year-old buffalo skull found in England

Talk about a numb skull.

A prehistoric 150,000-year-old skull that once belonged to an extinct giant buffalo has been found deep in the cold ground of an English quarry, SWNS reports. The discovery was made by 29-year-old paleontologist Jamie Jordan, who went to the Cambridgeshire quarry, a location he had studied for years.

"I have been studying the site for years and I have found hundreds of buffalo skulls before but never anything like this - it is very unusual," Jordan said in comments obtained by SWNS. "I have mainly come across maybe one half of a skull at a time so it is very unusual to find everything together."

Jordan added that the skull once belonged to an adult bison priscus. Also known as the steppe bison, the extinct creature weighed as much as 2,000 pounds and stood more than 6 feet tall.

The skull, which is currently in several pieces, will be reconstructed once it has been cleaned off and dried, Jordan said. "The skull is wider than my chest and will weigh around 30 [kilograms]-35 [kilograms] when it is complete," he noted.

Jordan said it will take approximately two months to complete the cleaning process and will then be put on display for onlookers at Fossils Galore museum, which Jordan owns.

