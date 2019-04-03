Amazing giant multicolored squirrels caught on camera, become Internet sensation

It looks like Bullwinkle forgot to tell Rocky to go easy with the crayons.

A photographer from India has captured several incredible images of the Malabar giant squirrel that have gone viral after being posted to social media.

The squirrel, known for its multicolored fur and its large size, became an internet sensation after 39-year-old Kaushik Vijayan took the pictures deep in the forests of India, capturing the animal in its native habitat.

"The sight was an absolute feast for my eyes," Vijayan said in comments obtained by SWNS. "The squirrels fascinated me and I got excited to capture this beauty on my camera."

The amateur photographer, who works in finance in Saudi Arabia, said he was astonished by the appearance of the multi-colored squirrel, as were his friends. "It was when I shared some of the photographs on social media many of my friends and followers came to know about the Malabar Giant Squirrel and they were all amazed by its appearance," he said.

"Up until that point I had never heard about a squirrel like that or seen one," he added.

The response to his pictures, which have garnered thousands of likes and comments, only makes him want to continue his passion, Vijayan continued."The response I see from the people on social media when I post a picture of the giant squirrels fuels my enthusiasm to go out there."

Also known as an Indian squirrel, the Malabar giant squirrel can grow up to 36 inches from head to tail and jump 20 feet in the air, flying from tree to tree. By comparison, the most commonly found squirrel in the U.S., the eastern gray squirrel, is approximately 20 inches from head to tail and can weigh between 14 and 21 ounces.

