Adorable Alpaca wanders into optician's office and has to be carried off by police

Seeing really is believing.

No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you — that's an alpaca walking around in an optician's office. The fluffy mammal walked into an optician's office in Hennebont, France after authorities believe it escaped from a nearby farm, SWNS reports.

As the alpaca walked past the store, the automatic doors opened and the curious camelid decided to venture in for a closer look. Photographer Pierre-yves Nicolas spotted the furry creature and said it appeared to be at ease, checking itself out in the mirrors.

ADORABLE POLAR BEAR CUB OPENS ITS EYES FOR THE VERY FIRST TIME

"The alpaca walked down the street, past my studio and stopped in front of the opticians' shop," the 58-year-old photographer said. "He stayed there for half an hour. He was quiet and he was not afraid."

"He was intrigued by the mirrors," Nicolas added.

Native to South America, alpacas are closely related to llamas, though they are often significantly smaller. They can reach up to slightly more than 3 feet in height and can weigh up to 185 pounds when fully grown.

Sadly, though, this particular alpaca did not have time to try on the latest wears before it was captured by the police and taken back to its rightful owner.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Follow Chris Ciaccia on Twitter @Chris_Ciaccia