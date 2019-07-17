Alligator spotted in Connecticut lake prompts public safety warning

Officials in East Lyme, Connecticut have issued a warning after an alligator was spotted in a local lake.

The East Lyme Public Safety department on Tuesday took to Facebook to warn residents of what is likely a juvenile alligator in Powers Lake.

ALLIGATOR SWIMMING IN CHICAGO LAGOON CAPTURED

“[The Connecticut] DEEP [Department of Energy and Environmental Protection] is investigating the report of an alligator sighting in Powers Lake in East Lyme. The alligator is reported to be one foot in length,” the notice read, in part.

Though DEEP officials cannot confirm the alligator’s presence at this time, per NBC Connecticut, residents are encouraged to contact the DEEP if they have any information.

ALLIGATOR IN SOUTH CAROLINA RESCUED AFTER SOCCER BALL FOUND LODGED IN MOUTH: 'IT LOOKED LIKE HE WASN'T ALIVE'

Alligators are typically found in southern states, in Florida and Louisiana and through coastal North Carolina, among other places. The gator reportedly in Powers Lake likely was relocated illegally, according to Patch. In some cases, those who attempt to keep an alligator as a pet later dispose of them in lakes, rivers, and sewers, among other places, when they become too large.

Separately, an alligator found in a Chicago lagoon was apprehended Tuesday after evading capture for roughly a week.