Albino penguin revealed at Polish zoo: report

Anyone visiting the Gdansk Zoo in Poland reportedly now has the opportunity to observe a most uncommon creature – an albino penguin.

The rare bird, who came into the world in December, is unlike many others in its breed in that it does not bear the traditional "tuxedo" black markings associated with the animal, according to The Associated Press.

Its atypical look reportedly would’ve proved to be problematic had it lived in the wild because others penguins would not have accepted it and the likelihood of its survival would’ve been low.

The baby penguin "would have become the very first to be attacked by predators," zoo director Michal Targowski told the outlet on Friday.

At the zoo, the animal has its parents and two other friendly penguins.

The animal also needs special care, as it is prone to diseases since it lacks a protective black pigment, Targowski said.

The sex of the penguin is not yet clear, The Associated Press said. It reportedly weighs 1.1 pounds and is less than a foot tall.

The team at the zoo is “incredibly happy” to have the animal there, Targowski said.

